Robert Ses Haynes departed this earth on October 30, 2020, to join his Savior Jesus Christ, his beloved wife Virginia Joy, and a multitude of friends and family in God’s Kingdom. Robert, or Bob as he was known, was born in Tyler, Texas, in 1931 to Louise Preston and Joseph Brice Haynes, who preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by wife Virginia Joy Barnes Haynes, sister Elizabeth Ann Haynes Workman, and brothers Joe Preston Haynes and Charles Thomas Haynes. He is survived by son Dr. R. Michael Haynes and wife Wendy Joyce of Stephenville, TX; daughter Virginia Joy Haynes Brooks and husband Phillip of Denton, TX; family member Rosemary Holmes of Forney, TX; cousin Pamela Haynes Steakley Bouche of Waco, TX; granddaughter Virginia Danielle Haynes of Rockwall, TX; grandson Noah Thomas Brooks of Denton TX; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other cousins. Those of us who knew Bob believed it would be appropriate to prioritize his life in this fashion: devout Christian; faithful husband; loving father and grandfather; proud United States Marine; and dedicated Master Mason.
Bob enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1951 and attained the rank of Private First Class. It was rare to find Bob not wearing a USMC ballcap, many of which were presents from his dear friend and fellow Marine Menardo Tristen. Bob was a Master Mason and member of Brooklyn Lodge 386 AF & AM in Forney for over 45 years. He served as Worshipful Master of the lodge during the 1970s and as lodge secretary for many years afterward.
Bob met the love of his life, Virginia Joy Barnes, while working in Dallas, TX, in the 1950s. They were married in 1957 and remained inseparable until her passing in 2013. Bob and Virginia lived the majority of their lives in Forney, TX, where they were members of the First Baptist Church. Bob served as a Deacon of the church and often played the piano for various Sunday School and Bible Study classes. Additionally, Bob along with his brother Preston were members of Lamar Hunt’s “Zing” band that played at Dallas Texans home games in the Cotton Bowl during the early 1960s. Bob had a love and talent for music as evidenced by his ability to play the piano naturally without the use of sheet music; it was simply astonishing to watch him master the “ivories.”
Bob’s career was in the newspaper business where he began as a typesetter at the Tyler Courier Times in the 1950s; he concluded this career in 1991 with the Dallas Times Herald. Never one to not be busy, he subsequently undertook a series of part-time jobs in Forney where he never met a stranger and always had a kind word for everyone he encountered. Bob truly had an infectious personality and the ability to find common ground for conversation with all.
Bob and Virginia placed a strong emphasis on education and were the proud parents of two Baylor University graduates. Their commitment to their children’s education and love for Baylor was rewarded by being selected for Alumni by Choice status by the university. They knew the long-term effects a college education could have on a family and this was demonstrated by both grandchildren obtaining bachelor’s degrees as well.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider gifts in memory of Robert Ses Haynes be made to either of the following scholarship funds:
“Vail/Haynes Endowed Scholarship Fund in Education”, Baylor University, Attn: Gift Processing, One Bear Place #97026, Waco, TX 76798-7026; or online at https://bbis.baylor.edu/give?id=498837&f=436SFZU&code=20E.00EMAIL
“UNT General Scholarship Fund”, University of North Texas, 1155 Union Circle #111205, Denton, TX 76203; or online at https://one.unt.edu/giving/gift-selection-specific-department
Services for Robert Ses Haynes were held on Thursday, November 5, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler, Texas, with United States Marine Corps Honor Guard and Grand Lodge of Texas Masons administering graveside rites.