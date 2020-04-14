KAUFMAN, Texas — In struggling economic times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Kaufman Mayor Jeff Jordan issued a challenge to the community to purchase 2,500 curbside or take-out meals from local restaurants. In just five short days, the challenge had been met.
Today, a check for $10,835 was presented to The Center — a Christian-based community resource center, formerly known as the Kaufman Christian Help Center.
Jordan says the goal of 2,500 meals had been met and more than doubled.
Funds were raised by the Kaufman Lions Club and matched by the City of Kaufman along the way.
Community leaders say it was a win-win as Kaufman-area residents frequented struggling local restaurants during unprecedented times brought on by COVID-19 and raised money for an organization helping the communities most vulnerable and those in need.
For more information on The Center, visit their website, here.