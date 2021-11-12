FORNEY, Texas — Get your pre-holiday shopping done at the Downtown Forney Artisan and Farmers' Market this Saturday, November 13, 2021.
This weekend's event is expected to draw over 50 vendors, according to the Forney Arts Council, which hosts the market.
The market will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the grounds of the Murray Cotton Gin, located at 210 East Broad Street. Among the vendors are artisan crafts, gifts, baked goods, homemade and custom items, and food vendors, including Stash's Smokehouse.
Market day activities include Artist Plein Air Painting, Kids Makerspace button making, free book giveaway by Citizens for a Forney Area Library, and FANTASY MACRAME will be doing a demonstration and offernig breaded bracelet making.
So, with over 40 vendors signed up for this weekend's event, and with the holiday season quickly approaching, you won't want to miss this unique shopping experience in the heart of downtown Forney.
And, while you are visiting historic downtown, you'll want to take a stroll down Main Street and Bois D'Arc for some world-famous crumb cake at Crumbzz, Mama's Daughters' Diner's pie, some sweet treats at Latham Bakery, a unique pizza experience at Eno's Pizza Tavern, and take a stroll through the Spellman Museum of Forney History.
For more information on the Forney Arts Council, visit their website at https://www.theforneyartscouncil.org/ and, for more information on the Forney Downtown Business Association, visit their website at https://downtown-forney.com/.