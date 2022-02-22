KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas - Tuesday was not just another day in Kaufman County. It was also "Twosday", a term coined on social media for its unique date of 2.22.22. 15 local couples also took "Twosday" as an opportunity to tie the knot.
In a normal week, Kaufman County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge Mary Bardin has anywhere from 1-2 weddings. Some weeks she has none. On Tuesday she had ten.
"It's a big wedding day!" Judge Mary Bardin tells inForney.com.
"I am honored to get to be a part of these special moments for my friends and neighbors throughout the county," Bardin says. "I hope today is especially lucky for all of these couples. I know it's a day I won't soon forget."
Tuesday, or "Twosday" is a once in a lifetime palindrome date, something the National Weather Service says won't happen on a calendar again for another 400 years, or 2422.
"February 22, 2022 is a ubiquitous palindrome date," explained Dr. Aziz Inan, a University of Portland professor who has been studying palindrome dates for the last decade. It's a palindrome across the globe no matter how the date is written, he said - whether in the format of month-day-year; day-month-year; or year-month-day (2-22-22, 22-2-22).
Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Judge Amy Tarno also saw 5 weddings in her courtroom on Tuesday.
One union that was particularly special because the couple's family in Zimbabwe was able to watch the union live and celebrate the special date from thousands of miles away.
"So happy for this couple and the opportunity to celebrate with their family from around the world on a once in lifetime date," Judge Tarno tells inForney.com.
"I am grateful to all the couples who trusted me to be a part of this very special day. A day I will never forget," Judge Tarno said.