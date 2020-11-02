TERRELL, Texas (No. 1 British Flying Training School Museum) — The No. 1 British Flying Training School Museum’s annual Remembrance Day ceremony is set for 3 pm Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Oakland Memorial Park, 1000 W. Moore Avenue. Dr. Rachel McCormick, Consul General of Canada for Texas, will be a special guest and participate in the ceremony.
The Remembrance Day event honors 20 British cadets who died in plane crashes while receiving their pilot training at the Terrell Municipal Airport before and during World War II. They are buried in a designated area of the cemetery under the British flag. The plots are lovingly maintained by Terrell residents under the supervision of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.
The simple ceremony includes prayers, scripture readings, poems and brief remarks. A wreath of poppies will be laid at the foot of the central monument by Consul General McCormick and current RAF officers.
“We are honored to have the Consul General visit us again,” explained Executive Director Rudy Bowling. “I am disappointed that she will not have the full Remembrance Day experience because we cannot have our usual English high tea after the ceremony this year, thanks to the social distancing restrictions with the COVID 19 pandemic.”
The event is free and open to the public though masks must be worn and social distancing observed. For information, visit www.bftsmuseum.org or call 972-551-1122.
About the No. 1 British Flying Training School Museum
The No. 1 British Flying Training School Museum was established in 1987 to house, collect and display memorabilia related to the operation of the flying school at the Terrell Municipal Airport during World War II. One of only six flight schools in the country set up by the U.S. military, civilian instructors at the flying school taught more than 2,000 young, English and American aviators to fly from 1941-1945. The Terrell community welcomed the young airmen, offering home-cooked meals and transportation, forming life-long friendships and continuing to care for the graves of 20 cadets and instructors who died during training exercises.