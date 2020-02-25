FORNEY, Texas (Press Release, First Baptist Church of Forney) — The Rev. Jerry D. Griffin is celebrating his 60 year anniversary as a pastor serving within the Kauf-Van Baptist Association.
The entire community is invited to celebrate on Sunday, March 1 at First Baptist Church of Forney.
Rev. Griffin will be recognized in both morning services at 9:30 and 11:00 a.m.; he will speak that evening at 6:00 p.m. as we look back at his years of service; and, finally, all are welcome to celebrate at a reception in his honor at 7:00 p.m.
Lovingly referred to as Bro. Jerry, Griffin has devoted his life to the Lord’s work. Ordained in 1953 at Memorial Baptist Church in Corsicana, Jerry Griffin has spent more of his life as a pastor than not. Jerry and his wife, Helen, have lived in Forney for all 60 years of his service within the Kauf-Van Baptist Association and have been married for 66 years. It was in Forney that the Griffins raised their twin daughters and now enjoy spending time with their four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. While Jerry served as pastor, Helen taught in Forney schools.
Through the years, they have developed close relationships with people not just in the Forney community, but across Kaufman and Van Zandt counties.
Griffin served as the pastor of First Baptist Church of Forney from 1960-1993. During that time, he became known as the community pastor; crossing all religious lines as he counseled, served and visited all in the area, not just members of his church.
In 1993, Griffin resigned as Pastor of First Baptist Forney and accepted the position as Kauf-Van Baptist Association Director of Missions, where he worked with volunteer members from the associations of both counties to help them assist churches in carrying out the Great Commission. Griffin’s roles within the Association, which has existed since the 1960’s, included serving as the liaison between the Baptist General Convention of Texas, the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention, and local churches; preaching for churches when they are without a pastor; promoting various programs within the two associations; and teaching classes through the State Convention on family, money, and management.
Rev. Griffin retired from the Association in March 31, 2006 and, on April 1, 2006, he returned to First Baptist Church of Forney as Minister to Senior Adults where he continues to serve today. Bro. Jerry is greatly loved and respected in his church, his community and the counties he has served. Please join us for this time of well-deserved celebration.
First Baptist Church Forney is located at 1003 College Street. For more information, call the Church Office at 972-564-3357 or visit the website at www.fbcforney.org.