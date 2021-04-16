KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Senior Connect, the non-profit agency that oversees Kaufman County Meals on Wheels, and its’ board of directors have launched an emergency fund campaign due to the unprecedented demand for services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Senior Connect served over 169,000 meals last year, more than ever before, to senior citizens who are fighting food insecurity while also trying to remain healthy and safe.
“Never before have we seen such unprecedented numbers of our seniors who are in need,” says Senior Connect Board President Scott Gray. “Due to a decline in donations since last March and the overwhelming need now and in the future, the board felt like it was time to appeal to our community and businesses for support like never before. We cannot and will not allow senior citizens throughout the county to go in need.”
For the first time in their 43-year history, the emergency funds for Senior Connect and Meals on Wheels are dangerously low. The agency is desperate for the community to provide financial support to ensure that it can meet the historic need.
“By making a donation online at nohungrysenior.org, for as little as $25 you can ensure that a needy senior is fed for another week,” Gray says. “A $100 donation means we can feed that same senior for another month. No matter how much you contribute, every single dollar will go far in fighting senior hunger in Kaufman county.”
Senior Connect, formerly Kaufman County Senior Citizens Services, has been operating Meals on Wheels throughout the county since 1978. They currently have five congregate meal sites and senior centers in Forney, Terrell, Kaufman, Kemp and Mabank that will reopen this summer. Senior centers have been closed for in person dining and activities since last March, at the onset of the pandemic.
Those willing to support our seniors are encouraged to go online to nohungrysenior.org to donate today.
“Please do not delay, as our need has never been greater,” Gray says.
To donate, or for more information, please go to nohungrysenior.org
Donations can also be mailed to Senior Connect at P O Box 1225, Kaufman, Texas 75142.