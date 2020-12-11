TERRELL, Texas (Social Science Club of Terrell) — Since 2013, the Social Science Club of Terrell has raised and awarded more than $80,000 to non-profits, scholarship recipients, and local organizations and charities through the annual Christmas in a Small Town Home Tour. When the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to the beloved tour, the Club began brainstorming innovative ideas to ensure they could continue to generously give back to their community.
A Tour of Terrell is a collection of 20 of Terrell’s most beloved and historic homes, bound together in a beautiful hardcopy coffee table keepsake book. Sold at $50 a copy, one hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated to local Terrell organizations that include but are not limited to Terrell High School scholarships, the Terrell Share Center, Riter C. Hulsey Public Library, the Terrell Heritage Museum, and the Terrell Excellence Foundation.
“We desperately wanted to be able to continue celebrating Terrell and its magnificent homes, as well as continuing to raise money for some very deserving local charities - many of which have been financially impacted by the virus,” reads a message from the inside of the book.
A limited number of copies are available for sale at the Terrell Chamber of Commerce, The Front Porch, and The Blue Cup, all of which are located in Terrell. Books can be purchased online at www.socialscienceclubofterrell.com and picked up at any of the above locations.
The Social Science Club of Terrell is proud to dedicate this book to two of the founding members of the Tour of Homes, Betty Glaeser and Joanne Breeden. Credited with helping grow the tour into the giant it is today, Glaeser and Breeden are also supporters and advocates of the Terrell Share Center, the main recipient of the Club’s donations. The book is also dedicated to Jean Ann Ables-Flatt, the Club’s Historian. Ables-Flatt is responsible for the meticulous research that goes into providing the rich history of each home presented on the tour and in the book.
The Social Science Club would like to express its gratitude for the support they have received with this project and look forward to hosting their annual Tour of Homes when it is safe to do so.