WAXAHACHIE, Texas — The SPCA of Texas is excited to announce that its Ellis County Animal Care Center in Waxahachie, TX will be opening for adoptions beginning February 2, 2022. Adoptions will be offered each week on Wednesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Adoptions will be first-come, first-served.
The SPCA of Texas' Ellis County Animal Care Center is located at 2570 Farm-to-Market (FM) Road 878 in Waxahachie.
Regular adoption fees are $150 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $75 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, one week of free on-demand training from the GoodPup training app, a rabies tag and a free leash or temporary cat carrier.
To view adoptable pets at the SPCA of Texas, please visit www.spca.org/adopt. To view all of the SPCA of Texas' locations, please visit www.spca.org/locations.
The SPCA of Texas is the leading animal welfare organization in North Texas. Founded in 1938, the non-profit operates two shelters, an equine/livestock center, two spay/neuter clinics, two mobile spay/neuter and wellness vehicles, one mobile adoptions vehicle and an emergency animal rescue center, all located in Dallas, Collin and Ellis Counties, and maintains a team of animal cruelty investigators who respond to thousands of calls in North Texas counties. The organization does not euthanize for time or space. Moreover, the SPCA of Texas serves as an active resource center for an array of services that bring people and animals together to enrich each other’s lives. The SPCA of Texas is not affiliated with any other entity and does not receive general operating funds from the City of Dallas, State of Texas, federal government or any other national humane organization. The SPCA of Texas is dedicated to providing every animal exceptional care and a loving home. To learn more about the SPCA of Texas, visit spca.org.