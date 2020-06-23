FORNEY, Texas — Last week, State Representative Keith Bell recognized Connie Claxton on her 50-year anniversary at Whataburger — the franchisee's longest-serving employee.
In 1950, Harmon Dobson opened the first Whataburger in Corpus Christi determined to serve a burger so big it took two hands to hold and so good that after a single bite customers couldn't help but exclaim "What a burger!," according to the company's website.
In 1969, John Heiman brought the first Whatburger to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex with a restaurant in Mesquite, Texas; Claxton his sixth employee.
Now, 50 years later, Claxton continues to greet customers every morning with a smile, having worked every position a Whataburger could offer in restaurants in Mesquite, Terrell, and Forney — many exclaiming her "What an employee!"
"Last week, I was proud to present Connie Claxton a certificate of congratulations on 50 years working at Whataburger," stated Bell, in part. "She continues to be a rarity in today's world. Thank you, Connie!"
inForney.com covered Claxton's story in 2016 when she was celebrating 46 years at Whataburger in a piece entitled Faith, Hope, and Whatburger — Claxton's story of finding love at Whataburger, her battle with cancer, and her new-found extended Whataburger family in her husband's passing. Read that story, here.