TERRELL, Texas — An ornament designed and painted by a Terrell High School student hangs in the House of Representatives chamber in the State Capitol this Christmas.
Evelyn Aviles hand-painted the ornament as a tribute to her school by including the Terrell High School mascot, a tiger, with a bow and the words "Terrell 2022" across the top. Representative Bell and wife Annette hung the ornament from the tree in a special ceremony in the House Chamber.
Representative Bell offered the following statement, "One of the most special parts of my job is recognizing and showcasing the God-given talents of young people across House District 4. I appreciate the detailed work of art that Evelyn created and am proud to display it for thousands of Texans to see as it hangs from the Capitol Christmas Tree. A special thanks goes out to John Young, Fine Arts Director at Terrell ISD, for his help in choosing Evelyn as this years' artist."
Less than 150 artists are selected each year to design an ornament to be hung from the Capitol Christmas Tree. Each State Representative is invited to select an artist from their community to create an ornament showcasing what makes their House District unique. The Christmas Tree and Evelyn Aviles' ornament will be on display for the thousands of holiday visitors through January 2, 2023.