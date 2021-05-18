TERRELL, Texas (No. British Flying Training Museum) — Patrick Hotard has been chosen as the new executive director for the No. 1 British Flying Training School Museum announces board chairman Bill Huthmacher. Mr. Hotard replaces Rudy Bowling, Sr. who retired from that role in December.
“With Patrick joining us, we really have the best of both worlds,” explained Mr. Huthmacher. “Patrick has extensive museum management and teaching experience but, with Rudy continuing to volunteer, we have his knowledge of the collection and his life-long friendships in Terrell. I see nothing but great growth coming for the museum.”
“I am honored to be the new director at the BFTS Museum, Mr. Hotard said. “I’m looking forward to getting better acquainted with the BFTS board and community so that we can build on all the hard work of the founders and those who succeeded them.”
A native of Jennings, LA, Mr. Hotard earned a BS in history from Louisiana State University and a master’s in history from Southeastern Louisiana University. He held several curator positions in Louisiana prior to joining Beauvoir, a National Historic Landmark, located in Biloxi, MS. During his seven years with the organization, he doubled the membership while managing a multi-structure facility. In 2006, he moved to Glen Foerd on the Delaware, an historic mansion in Philadelphia, where he served as executive director for four years, obtaining major grants and establishing successful fundraising events.
He returned to his southern roots in 2010 as executive director of the South Arkansas Historical and Preservation Society in El Dorado, AR where he created educational programming and established an annual festival. Mr. Hotard has also worked as a substitute teacher; adjunct, college, history instructor; and curator for other museums and collections. While in Mississippi, he was honored as a Mississippi Gulf Coast Preservation Hero by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
About the No. 1 British Flying Training School Museum
The No. 1 British Flying Training School Museum was established in 1987 to house, collect and display memorabilia related to the operation of the flying school at the Terrell Municipal Airport during World War II. One of only six flight schools in the country set up by the U.S. military, civilian instructors at the flying school taught more than 2,000 young, English and American aviators to fly from 1941-1945. The Terrell community welcomed the young airmen, offering home-cooked meals and transportation, forming life-long friendships and continuing to care for the graves of 20 cadets and instructors who died during training exercises. The annual Remembrance Day ceremony that honors the fallen aviators is set for 3 pm on November 7, 2021.