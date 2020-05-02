KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Military will host a free, single-day mobile COVID-19 test site in Kaufman County on May 3, 2020.
The Texas Military administered tests are free the day of the testing but, those wishing to be tested, must make an appointment.
Under the direction of Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Military Department deployed 1,200 soldiers to setup and operate these mobile test collection sites across the state. Notice of testing sites is typically given 24 to 48 hours in advance as the sites continually rotate as prioritized by regional medical directors.
As of mid-April, the mobile testing sites had the capacity to test approximately 150 people per day.
Those wishing to make an appointment can call (512) 883-2400 or by visiting txcovidtest.org.
The Texas Military Department is operating these mobile testing sites in partnership with several Texas agencies including the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force, and Texas Health and Human Services.
The Kaufman County test site will be located at the Kaufman Fire Department's Station 1 located at 301 South Madison Street in Kaufman, Texas, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Test swabs collected at the mobile testing site will be processed at an off-site lab.
To view a complete list of sites, visit txcovidtest.org, or click here.