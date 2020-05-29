KAUFMAN, Texas — The Center Kaufman, in partnership with the North Texas Food Bank, will be distributing kitted food boxes at the Kaufman High School on June 3rd, to help feed hungry north Texans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The low-touch distribution model will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from 10 a.m. until noon at Kaufman High School, located at 3205 South Houston Street. The time may be extended past noon if NTFB staff determine a need to extend.
Distribution will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and, to receive food, visitors must be in a vehicle, according to the NTFB. No proof of identification is necessary.
For more information, contact The Center Kaufman at (972) 932-8866 or rdunn@thecenterkaufman.org.
The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization operating a state-of-the-art volunteer and distribution center in Plano — the Perot Family Campus. Last year, the Food Bank worked hard in partnership with member agencies from our Feeding Network to provide access to almost 77 million nutritious meals across a diverse 13-county service area — this means more than 200,000 meals per day for hungry children, seniors and families. But the need for hunger relief in North Texas is complex and in order to meet the need the NTFB is working to increase our food distribution efforts. Our goal is to provide access to 92 million nutritious meals annually by 2025. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, a national hunger-relief organization.