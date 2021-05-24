POETRY, Texas — The Town of Poetry hosted its Spring Festival and took the opportunity to swear in its first elected council and mayor on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
Area residents took to the polls in November and overwhelmingly voted yes to incorporating the Town of Poetry — a vote residents said was a move to stop the encroaching city limits of Terrell. In May, the town returned to the polls to elect its first mayor and council.
The town, which was originally founded in 1845, had previously sought incorporation in 1984, saw voter approval, but was ultimately thrown out by the Kaufman County Commissioners' Court due to technicalities.
Now, following their incorporation, town residents have come together to acquire the annex building from the Camp Ground Church and have begun renovations to eventually serve as the Town of Poetry's Town Hall.
On Saturday, Hunt County 196th District Court Judge Andy Bench swore and administered the oath of office for Mayor Tara Senkevech and Councilmembers Terry Fowler, Tom Anderson, Mike Jaffe, Brian Vinson, and Simeon White.
The town residents also raised $5,161.75 for the fund to restore the church annex building.
The Spring Festival played host to a famers market, a pancake breakfast, a flea market, bake sale, story time, live local music, hay and train rides, a petting zoo, a local BBQ.
"Thank you to everyone who came out and donated their time, money, and efforts to benefit this beautiful town we call home," read a statement on the town's website. "Thank you Poetry!"