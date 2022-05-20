FORNEY, Texas — The their capacity at full and in the red, the Forney Animal Shelter is offering free dog and cat adoptions until Saturday, May 31, 2022.
"Due to being over capacity, the Forney Animal Shelter is doing FREE adoptions for all animals through May 31st!" read a statement from the Forney Animal Shelter. "Help spread the word so we can find furever homes for these sweet animals."
The Forney Animal Shelter is located at 201 Holly Leaf Trail in Forney, Texas.
The shelter is closed Monday and Sunday, open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., according to its website.
Due to the full capacity, there is now a waiting list for owner-surrenders at this time.
For more information or to contact the shelter, visit their webpage, here.
To see a list of available animals for adoption, visit the shelter's Adopt a Pet webpage, here.