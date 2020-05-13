VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing Van Zandt County girl, 14-year-old Willow Sirmans.
According to the AMBER Alert, Sirmans was last seen at approximately 10 p.m. on May 11, 2020, in the 3000 block of VZ County Road 1712 in the Grand Saline area.
The alert indicates Sirman may have been abducted.
Sirmans is described as 3'0", 75 pounds, with strawberry blonde hair, blue eyes, and braces on her teeth.
Police believe she is with 21-year-old Austen Walker. He is described as 5'9", 140 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He has a tattoo on both arms and a scar on the right arm.
Anyone with information on Sirmans' whereabouts is asked to contact the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office at (903) 567-4133.