TERRELL, Texas — Beginning today, the westbound Spur 557 exit ramp to northbound Farm-to-Market (FM) 148 will be temporary closed for approximately two weeks, the Texas Department of Transportation announced.
The closure is required to allow crews to construct the westbound FM 148 frontage road, according to TxDOT.
"Eastbound Interstate 20 (I-20) traffic wanting to access FM 148 should remain on I-20 until it intersects with FM 148," read a release from TxDOT.
The FM 148 project, from south of US 80 to Spur 557, will widen the highway from a two-lane rural to a four-lane divided roadway.