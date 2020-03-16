FORNEY, Texas — The City of Forney will reschedule the Festival on Main and a reception for retiring Forney Fire Department Chief Rick Townsend due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations to address the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, the City of Forney announced moments ago.
The Festival on Main was originally scheduled for April 4, 2020, and the retirement reception was scheduled for April 7, 2020.
Recently, the CDC recommended canceling or postponing in-person gatherings or events that consist of 50 people or more. During a press conference on Monday afternoon at the White House, United States President Donald Trump further stated avoiding groups of 10 or more.
"Both of these important events will be rescheduled as soon as conditions allow for the safe assembly of large groups of people," read a statement from the City of Forney.
"In the meantime, City officials will continue residents to practice good hygiene such as avoiding close contact with people who are sick, staying at home when you are sick, covering your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing to reduce the spread of germs, washing your hands thoroughly and often and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth."
As of noon, on Monday, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kaufman County, according to data released and confirmed by county governments with the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). 57 cases had been confirmed statewide,according to TxDSHS, with, locally, eight in Dallas County, three in Tarrant County, and six in Collin County.