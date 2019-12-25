FORNEY, Texas — Donations are being sought for a family whose home was destroyed by fire early Christmas morning.
Just after 1 a.m., on December 25, 2019, a 911 caller reported a fireplace fire had spread to their living room in the 10000 block of Greyson Drive — the residents were able to safely evacuate.
Upon arrival, firefighters reported the home was fully involved and requested mutual aid from firefighters in Terrell, Crandall, and Mesquite.
Approximately two hours later, the fire had been extinguished but, the family's home destroyed.
"The house is a total loss as you can see," stated Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable Jason Johnson on Facebook Thursday morning. "They lost everything."
Johnson says, although initially reluctant to accept donations, the family was reminded about the a strong supportive Forney community — often at the ready to support in a time of need.
"Forney is blessed with a strong community that comes together," he added.
Donations of clothing can be dropped off at a nearby residence, on Fox Chase Drive. Details can be found on Johnson's Facebook post, embedded below. Additionally, Johnson says a deputy constable can be made available for pickups, if needed.