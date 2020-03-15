FORNEY, Texas — The downtown Forney intersection of Bois d'Arc Street and Main Street will be closed nightly, beginning tonight until March 17, according to the City of Forney.
The closures will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. on each of the nights.
The closures are necessary to allow crews to place a decorative textured pattern of the City of Forney's logo into the pavement at the intersection.
"All work will be performed at night to not disrupt day traffic," read a statement from the City of Forney.