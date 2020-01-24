TERRELL, Texas — No injuries were reported in a train vs. 18-wheeler collision in Terrell on Friday night.
Police say the driver of the 18-wheeler disregarded barricades placed to avoid such collisions due to a history of past similar incidents at the location.
The crash was reported just before 6:30 p.m. on eastbound U.S. Highway 80 at the Metrocrest Way crossing, on the west side of Terrell.
"A truck tractor pulling an empty enclosed trailer disregarded the barricaded northbound lane on Metrocrest Way at this intersection which only allows crossing for southbound traffic," Terrell Police Department Sergeant Zach Boyd told inForney.com. "This intersection has been designated such due to a number of similar crashes in years past regarding crashes involving Semi trucks and trains."
The semi-trailer tail end was still on the tracks when an eastbound train collided with it — severing the rear axles and door sections from the trailer's frame.
No injuries were reported to the 18-wheeler driver of train crew, according to police.
"Traffic control has been lightly opened for westbound traffic and eastbound traffic has been diverted back west at the time of this release until the intersection can be cleared," stated Boyd.