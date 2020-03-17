KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A Flash Flood Watch for Kaufman County continues until 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
The Flash Flood Watch continues for portions of north central Texas and northeast Texas, including Kaufman County, and the counties of Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Grayson, Hood, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Montague, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell, Stephens, Tarrant, Wise, and Young.
"Two to four inches of rain have fallen across much of North Texas during the past few days," stated the NWS. "Additional widespread rainfall accumulations of one to three inches are likely through Wednesday evening."
Locally higher amounts in excess of four inches will be possible, according to the NWS.
"Flash flooding may occur in urban areas, and in areas with poor drainage," stated the NWS. "Heavy rainfall may also cause rapid rises on creeks, streams, and rivers."
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for heavy rain which may lead to flash flooding. You should monitor the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued for your area.