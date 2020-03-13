FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Independent School District has announced one-week remote virtual learning due to COVID-19 concerns, the district announced moments ago.
Forney ISD's Spring Break officially ended today and students were expected to return to campus on Monday before today's announcement. Instead, the district says instructions will be sent later this evening to parents and teachers for at-home, online learning.
Students are instructed not to return to campus next week, a district spokesperson told inForney.com.
"If virtual learning is required beyond next week, the district will re-evaluate no later than March 20," read a statement from the district. "This situation is fluid and may change with very little notice in the coming weeks."
Yesterday, the district requested self-reporting of all students and their parents or guardians who may have traveled during Spring Break.
All Forney ISD school activities and events were also canceled until further notice, to include all District 13-5A athletic activities.
Terrell ISD announced the suspension all district activities, athletic games, practices, tryouts through their regularly scheduled Spring Break next week. A decision on any extension of Spring Break is expected by next Wednesday, the district stated.
Kaufman ISD has canceled or postponed all extra-curricular activites until further notice. Students were sent home with additional instructional materials that will be completed after Spring Break in the event the district decides to remain closed following next week's regulalry-scheduled Spring Break.
Mabank ISD will remain closed from Monday, March 16, 2020, until Friday, March 20, while the district evaluates at-home assignments and/or distance learning for students.
Kemp ISD closed school on Friday, which was previously planned as a half day and said additional notifications would be sent in case of additional school closures.
Mesquite ISD extended their Spring Break through March 20, 2020, and suspended all extra-curricular activites through March 27, 2020.
The announcement comes as other districts in north Texas and throughout the state have taken or are considering similar responses in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization earlier this week — the first such designation since the H1N1 "swine flu" pandemic declaration in 2009. At that time, similar measures and contingency plans were set in motion by school districts in response to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The Texas Education Agency recently notified school districts who opt to educate remotely due to coronavirus concerns they could apply for waivers to avoid state-funding penalties.
This is a developing story and will be updated with the latest information from districts throughout Kaufman County, and some surrounding districts.
FULL STATEMENT FROM FORNEY ISD:
Good afternoon, Forney Family.
Before and during spring break, Forney ISD has continued to actively monitor the coronavirus (COVID-19) developments in conjunction with local, state and CDC health officials. After receiving additional information from TEA today, Forney ISD will launch virtual learning for students early next week.
We will send additional information via email this evening with information for those that need alternatives to virtual learning due to internet access or that need school meals provided.
All school activities/events are cancelled until further notice. District 13-5A has unanimously approved suspension of all athletic activities until further notice.
If virtual learning is required beyond next week, the district will re-evaluate no later than March 20. This situation is fluid and may change with very little notice in the coming weeks. By providing virtual learning, we do not anticipate extending the school year in order to “make up” any days.
Staff will receive a separate email with more information later today. Forney ISD offices and campuses will be closed to outside visitors next week as well.
We understand that proactive measures are superior to reactive measures in terms of controlling the number of new cases, and shifting temporarily to virtual learning will help prevent exposure to students, staff and the community. We do not make this decision lightly and realize it presents significant difficulties to working parents who have young, school-aged children. But we are hopeful that these measures will better ensure the long-term health and safety of our Forney Family.
We will be updating www.forneyisd.net/healthupdate, as well as sending emails to the parent/guardian contacts in our system. Please make sure your information is updated in Skyward.
Please do your part to help prevent the spread of disease by limiting your travel and limiting attendance at social gatherings and public events. As always, the safety of our students, staff, and families remains a top priority, and we will act out of an abundance of caution to protect everyone’s health and wellbeing.
FULL STATEMENT FROM TERRELL ISD:
Tiger Family,
In light of the progression of Coronavirus (COVID-19), Terrell ISD has made the decision to suspend all District activities, athletic games, practices, tryouts, etc. including those that pertain to Terrell ExCEL and the ExCEL Fitness Center beginning after school today, Friday, March 13 through the regularly scheduled spring break which ends on Sunday, March 22. As we learn new information each day, our team will continue to evaluate our plan of action. The District will make a decision regarding the extension of Spring Break on Wednesday, March 18.
The District continues to work closely with local, state, and federal health authorities as we determine our next steps. We will send updates as they become available via Remind (text @TerrellISD to phone number 81010 to receive messages), the District Facebook page, and the District website: www.terrellisd.org. In the event of a school closure, all parents will additionally receive an automated phone call.
Terrell ISD has a created a dedicated COVID-19 webpage to provide the most current and accurate district information. This page is being updated frequently, so please check periodically for updates: www.terrellisd.org/covid-19.
FULL STATEMENT FROM KAUFMAN ISD:
Parents,
I want to update you on Kaufman ISD’s current response to the coronavirus. Over the past few days, we have seen things change very quickly in relation to the need for social isolation. We remain in contact with local, state, and federal authorities as well as neighboring school districts in order to coordinate our plans for the future. The following decisions have been made in order to safeguard the health of our students and staff.
1. All Kaufman ISD extracurricular events and practices will be canceled or postponed beginning March 14 until further notice. We are still working with UIL about the bi-district one-act play competition and will keep those parents informed.
2. Kaufman ISD students will be bringing home additional instructional materials. Please locate these materials and keep them in a safe place for now so that they can be returned to the school with the student. These materials are being provided in case it becomes necessary to close school after spring break. You will be notified by social media, Remind, and other means IF we decide to close schools after Spring Break. Only then should students begin to work through the additional materials provided.
3. Kaufman ISD cafeterias will provide meals as needed during any school closures after Spring Break. Additional details will be shared as needed.
Decisions like these are not easy to make. Please understand that we are taking these steps out of an abundance of caution. As of today, there are no COVID-19 cases reported in Kaufman ISD. Please care for yourself and your family and follow all health recommendations.
This is new territory for most of us and I am grateful for your support as we face these obstacles together… as only LIONS can!
FULL STATEMENT FROM MABANK ISD:
Dear Mabank ISD Community, We want to extend our sincere appreciation to our community for the concern and care that you’ve shown during the rapidly changing circumstances surrounding COVID-19. As a district, Mabank ISD remains committed to providing an outstanding education in a safe and secure learning environment. Please know that students are always at the heart of our decisions, and we are managing this situation with them and our entire community in mind. As circumstances continue to evolve, we will stay in touch with our community to provide timely and concise information based on the most current guidance from our local, state and federal health authorities.
As we continue to assess the situation in our community and as travelers return from Spring Break, schools will remain closed Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20. We are currently reviewing options for at-home assignments and/or distance learning for students. The district will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation prior to reopening school on Monday, March 23, and will communicate across all channels as updated information becomes available. During this time, district offices will be closed and all district events and competitions that have been scheduled within the district during this timeframe will be considered canceled until further notice. District travel for student competitions and events outside the district will be suspended at the end of the day today (3/13/20) and evaluated on a case-by-case basis going forward.
We are taking these steps out of an abundance of caution. Given all we currently know, and what we can anticipate based on information from local, state and national agencies, we believe this is the most prudent course of action at this time.
Meanwhile, care for yourself, your family and those around you, and continue to adhere to the preventative measures as recommended by public health officials, such as limiting interaction and practicing social distancing. Visit the CDC website for more information.
This is a rapidly progressing situation, which impacts every citizen across the globe. Thank you for your patience and partnership as we work together to deliver a successful learning experience for our students under these unprecedented circumstances.
FULL STATEMENT FROM SUNNYVALE ISD:
Sunnyvale ISD Families,
As you know, keeping our students, staff, families and visitors safe and healthy is the highest priority for Sunnyvale ISD. Over the past few days, we have seen things change minute by minute. Please know that students are always at the heart of our decisions and we are managing this situation with them and our entire community in mind. We have been in constant contact with local, state and federal health authorities. We are also in contact with neighboring school districts.
Based on recommendations from all health experts we are extending Spring Break and will be keeping schools closed next week, Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20. During this extended spring break, all-district events and competitions that have been scheduled during this timeframe will be considered canceled until further notice (we hope to be able to reschedule the third grade NASA field trip and will keep you updated on this as soon as we are able). As families are returning from spring break, we will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation. A decision will be made in regard to reopening SISD schools sometime next week. We will communicate updated information as it becomes available.