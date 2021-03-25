FORNEY, Texas — Forney Police Department Chief Mica Lunt has been placed on administrative leave, effective immediately, inForney.com has confirmed.
The decision comes approximately a month after Lunt filed a grievance against Forney City Manager Anthony "Tony" Carson alleging Carson's behavior during a winter storm earlier this year are part of a pattern of improper and hostile working conditions which Carson allegedly fosters.
Sources however, were unable to confirm why Lunt was placed on leave, citing personnel matters they were unable to discuss.
inForney.com has reached out to Carson and City of Forney Social Media Specialist Zach Smith for comment or additional information.
This is a developing story.