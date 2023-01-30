KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Kaufman County emergency management personnel are reporting icy and deteriorating road conditions throughout the county as winter weather moves through the region.
"The Bridges and Overpasses in Kaufman County have already begun icing. Conditions will deteriorate going into this afternoon, evening and overnight," read a statement from the Kaufman County Office of Emergency Management.
"If you don't have to get out please stay home and off the roads. Please drive with extreme caution if you have to get out and stay safe."
Icy bridge condition reports began as early as 7 a.m., Monday, January 30, 2023, according to the office.
All Kaufman County offices will begin closing at 2 p.m. today as well as most school districts in the county.
Terrell ISD announced early release with campus release times as follows: Furlough Middle School: 11:40 AM; Terrell High School: 11:45 AM; and, Early Childhood and Elementary: 12:30 PM. Buses will run and students will receive a lunch before release. Additionally, all UIL activities and after-school meetings and events have been canceled for today, Monday, January 30. At this time, no decision has been made regarding school for Tuesday, January 31. Terrell ISD will continue to monitor weather conditions, and if a decision is made to cancel school for Tuesday, January 31, it will be announced by 5:00 a.m.
Crandall ISD will begin releasing early at the following times: Crandall High School and Freshman Center 11:30 a.m.; Elementary campuses 12 p.m.; Crandall Middle School 12:30 p.m. Buses will run during these times. Additionally, parents may pick up their students early. All evening activities are canceled. Crandall ISD is also planning a district-wide two-hour delay tomorrow, Tuesday, January 31, 2023. If conditions change, notifications will be sent to update students and staff.
Kaufman ISD announced a three-hour early release schedule with buses running at that time. Additionally, parents can begin picking up their students at their respective campuses at noon. Schools will be on a two-hour delay on Tuesday and, if conditions change, notifications will be sent out to students and staff.
Scurry-Rosser ISD will release students early at 12:30 PM. All after-school activities are cancelled.
Kemp ISD announced early release on Monday at 1 p.m. and all campuses will remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday with classes tentatively scheduled to resume on Thursday, February 2, 2023. All school activities are canceled through Wednesday.
Mabank ISD will begin releasing students at 12:00 pm today and will plan a 10:00 a.m. start time for tomorrow morning. Buses will be prepared to transport students today beginning at 12:00 pm and are scheduled to run approximately 2 hours later tomorrow morning targeting a 10:00 AM start for Tuesday, January 31st.
This article will be updated throughout as new notifications come in throughout the county.