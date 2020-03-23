KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Commissioner’s Court has called an emergency meeting for tomorrow morning to discuss future action in response to COVID-19, Kaufman County officials announced moments ago.
The meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
"Due to our proximity to the Metroplex, evidence supports a high probability the virus will continue to spread and reach Kaufman County," read a statement from the county. "We must all do our part to help reduce the risk of spreading the virus."
As of Monday morning, Kaufman County had not confirmed any positive cases of COVID-19, this according to Kaufman County Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Steve Howie, speaking to inForney.com.
At the time of press, the Forney City Council was undergoing an emergency meeting to discuss enacting a Stay at Home order. Neighboring Dallas and Hunt Counties had already enacted such measures.
"If you are a non-essential business, consider closing, reducing your workforce, or providing solutions for working from home," continued the statement from Kaufman County. "Community transmission means that COVID-19 is circulating and that we should act as if we are all exposed. If you are sick, you must stay home. All residents must monitor their health carefully at this time. Even if you are not sick, stay home as much as you can: work from home, study from home and avoid all unnecessary interactions and events."
Additional information will be made available at the conclusion of tomorrow's meeting.