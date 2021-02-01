TERRELL, Texas — Kaufman County has received its first round of 500 COVID-19 vaccinations for the newly established Terrell HUB. And, as of Monday afternoon, the county had over 16,000 people pre-registered to receive the vaccine.
The State of Texas received and distributed approximately 520,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the first week of February. Those doses were in turn shipped to 344 providers in 166 counties across the state, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Among those are 82 HUB providers, much like the newly established HUB in Terrell, which are aimed at broader community vaccination efforts for the hardest hit populations and areas.
While Kaufman County only received 500 vaccines in its first week of establishment, the plan is to receive at least 1,000 vaccinations each week — the minimum number of vaccinations for an established HUB site. Then, plans are to ramp up to 2,000 vaccinations per week, according to county officials.
The state says HUB providers will receive a steady supply of vaccinations from week to week to attain that goal.
And, while the state remains in limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine, vaccination efforts remain focused on those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B, identified as direct care and long-term care persons and those over 65 with certain underlying conditions. For more information on vaccination phases, visit the Texas Department of State Healt Services' COVID-19 Vaccine dashboard, here.
Those first to register in Kaufman County will begin receiving appointment dates and times for later this week, likely for Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. The week-to-week scheduling of appointments is subject to change as additional vaccinations become available and the processes of administer the vaccinations are ironed out, county officials say.
Of particular note, Kaufman County is reminding those seeking vaccinations that registration is mandatory and walk-ups will be turned away as the county works to manage and maintain its weekly volume goal.
To register in Kaufman County to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, visit https://forms.gle/rdpzmQViCJgEhJAG9. Or, if the registration link does not work or is updated, visit the county's website, KaufmanCounty.net, for additional information.
Kaufman County's HUB is located at Trinity Valley Community College's Health Science Center located at 1551 State Highway (SH) 34 in Terrell, formerly the location of the Renaissance Hospital.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services' website, here.
For a complete list of vaccine allocations for the week of February 1, click here.