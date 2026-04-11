Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Arrests 36-Year-Old Man on Felony Indecency Charge

Published: April 11, 2026 By Bobby Evans
Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Arrests 36-Year-Old Man on Felony Indecency Charge

Cesar Gaspar, 36, was arrested on April 10, 2026, by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office on a felony charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact. According to official jail records, the arrest was processed at 2:18 p.m. that same day.Gaspar, whose physical description is listed as 5'07" and 1...

Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Arrests 36-Year-Old Man on Felony Indecency Charge

Cesar Gaspar, 36, was arrested on April 10, 2026, by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office on a felony charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact. According to official jail records, the arrest was processed at 2:18 p.m. that same day.

Arrest Details

Gaspar, whose physical description is listed as 5'07" and 170 lbs with brown eyes and black hair, was taken into custody by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest, he was booked into the Kaufman County detention facility, where he is currently being housed in cell block C1C-03.

Charges and Bond

The primary charge listed against Gaspar is Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. This offense is a serious felony under Texas law. The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office serves as both the arresting and charging agency for this case. Total bail was set at $200,000.00 in the form of a surety bond.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest Record

Name CESAR GASPAR

Age 36

Date of Birth 02-25-1990

Physical Description Height: 5 07, Weight: 170 lbs, Eyes: BRO, Hair: BLK

Booking Date April 10, 2026

Admit Time 2:18 PM

Housing Location C1C-03

Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO

Primary Arresting Agency KAUFMAN CO SO KAUFMAN - TX1290000

Total Charges 1

Total Bond $200,000.00

Charges

Charge: INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
Bond: $200,000.00 (Surety Bond)
Charging Agency: KAUFMAN CO SO KAUFMAN
Offense Date: 04-10-2026

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