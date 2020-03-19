KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Fort Worth, Texas, has issued a Tornado Watch for portions of northeast Texas, including Kaufman County, until 10 p.m.
"Conditions are favorable for some severe storms with a few tornadoes possible," stated the NWS. "Large hail and damaging winds are also possible."
"Pay close attention to the weather and have a plan if a Warning is issued for your area!" stated the service.
A Flood Warning continues for the Trinity River near Rosser, Texas, in southern Kaufman County. At 1:30 p.m., on Thursday, the stage was at 32.87 feet. Flood stage is 31 feet.
"Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast," stated the NWS.
The river has crested and will continue to recede and is expected to fall below flood stage by Saturday after midnight, according to NWS.