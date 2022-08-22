MESQUITE, Texas — The Mesquite Fire Department is reporting one fatality as a result of heavy rainfalls.
The department confirmed the fatality Monday evening.
According to a statement from the department, a car was presumably swept off the road at the Scyene Road bridge and the east service road of Interstate Highway 635.
As the water receded in the South Mesquite Creek on Monday evening, the vehicle was discovered.
The Mesquite Police Department and fire department accessed the vehicle and recovered the body of a female, reportedly the lone occupant of the vehicle.
Police did not provide identification Monday evening but stated the investigation remains ongoing.
Several other cars were swept in the moving water over the South Mesquite Creek while waters were at their highest point Monday. A BMW was swept onto the guardrail, as seen in the image above.