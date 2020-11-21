KAUFMAN, Texas — UPDATED 5:58 PM — Law enforcement officials are investigating a fatality crash between a vehicle and an ATV on FM 2727 Saturday afternoon that has left a child deceased and five others injured.
According to a DPS spokesman, at approximately 12:44 today a Chevy Equinox was traveling southbound on FM 2727 when it collided with a side by side ATV with six passengers.
"The ATV was attempting to cross FM 2727 from County Road 167 to Travis lane when it was struck in the intersection," Texas Department of Public Safety Staff Sergeant Kyle Bradford tells inForney.com.
Law enforcement officials confirm to inForney.com that a 6 year-old was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Three other passengers were transported by CareFlite and Flight for Life helicopter in critical condition and transported to Children's Medical Center in Dallas.
Two other passengers was transported via ambulance.
The driver and passenger of the Equinox were not injured, according to officials.
This is a developing story.