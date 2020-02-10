FORNEY, Texas — One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a reported head-on collision on Farm-to-Market (FM) 740 on Monday evening in the Forney area.
The crash was reported at approximately 4:39 p.m. on FM 740 in between Glenn Cove and Markout Central — just south of the city limits of Forney.
Texas Department of Public Safety Staff Sergeant Kyle Bradford tells inForney.com a person entrapped in one of the vehicles involved was extricated. That person was taken to Baylor University Medical Center with serious injuries.
Law enforcement personnel confirm one person was pronounced deceased at the scene.
inForney.com is awaiting additional details on the crash from Bradford when the information becomes available.
Expect major delays in the area as the road remains closed for a fatal crash investigation.