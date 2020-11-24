FORNEY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported "accidental" shooting inside a Forney-area residence which left a one-year-old child deceased and another child injured.
Just after 5 p.m., the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, Forney Fire Department, and CareFlite were dispatched to a residence in the 2100 block of Juniper Drive in the Windmill Farms neighborhood just outside of the Forney city limits.
Kaufman County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jolie Stewart tells inForney.com a one-year-old female child was pronounced deceased at the scene and a nine-year-old male sibling was transported to Children's Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, with non-life threatening injuries.
Two CareFlite medical helicopters initially responded to the scene, landed at nearby Brown Middle School, and were later disregarded.
Police say three siblings and a neighbor child were at the residence at the time of the shooting. Police are interviewing the other two minor child who were present.
This is a developing story.