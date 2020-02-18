KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Public hearings are scheduled before the Kaufman County Commissioners Court to consider No Thru Trucks signs on two county roads — 125 and 255.
The public hearings are scheduled for March 10, 2020, at 9 a.m. in the Kaufman County Courthouse Annex 2nd Floor Conference Meeting Room located at 100 North Washington in Kaufman.
Commissioners will receive input from the public regarding not allowing thru trucks on County Roads 125 and 255, both in unincorporated Kaufman County.
County Road 125 will have alternate routes from Farm-to-Market (FM) 429 to Interstate Highway 20 and FM 429 to State Highway (SH) 243 to FM 47.
County Road 255 will have alternate routes on County Road 243, SH 205, and FM 986.
"The Commissioners’ Court may take action on this matter immediately following the public hearing," according to the public notice. "All persons interested in participating may appear."