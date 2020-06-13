ROWLETT, Texas — The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management has issued an alert on behalf of the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office for a missing endangered teenager.
Police say 16-year-old Kylee Ann White was last seen in the Rowlett, Texas, area.
White is described as a white female, 5'8", 120 pounds, brown hair with green eyes.
Her mother, on social media, says she also has ties to and may be in the areas of Somerville, Dayton, or Livingston, Texas. White is seen wearing a South Garland volleyball shirt in a social media post seeking her whereabouts.
Anyone with information on White's whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office at (972) 204-7001.