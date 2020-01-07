KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible late Friday afternoon into the evening hours across north and east Texas, including Kaufman County, according to the National Weather Service.
"Damaging winds and hail will be the main threats," stated the National Weather Service. "Can't rule out a tornado or two, especially if a thunderstorm is able to develop ahead of the cold front."
Meteorologists are continuing to monitor the potential for severe weather including the developments and changes in an upper-level CAP, exact timing of an encroaching cold front, and the effect rain and clouds will play on per-frontal storm development.