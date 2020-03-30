KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A third COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Kaufman County, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
According to Kaufman County, the third case is located in the Crandall area. Other details on the case were not made available.
Two cases were reported last week in the Forney area and involve a 40-year-old female and a 46-year-old male. Earlier this morning, the City of Forney confirmed the cases were not in their city limits.
As of 11:45 a.m., on Monday, March 30, 2020, the Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed 2,877 COVID-19 cases statewide, with 25,730 tests administered, and 38 COVID-19-related fatalities.