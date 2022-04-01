CRANDALL, Texas — There are traffic delays on westbound U.S. Highway 175 in Crandall due to an RV fire Friday morning.
The incident occurred on westbound U.S. Highway 175 just west of Masters Drive. The RV was on the outside shoulder but, due to the size of the fire and for firefighter safety during active firefighting, U.S. Highway 175 was temporarily closed.
Vehicles are being directed onto the inside shoulder. The westbound frontage road remains open.
Its unknown what caused the fire and there is no word on injuries.
The Texas Department of Transportation is on scene to inspect the roadway.