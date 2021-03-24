KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Many congressional Democrats spent the past year encouraging radical protestors and Antifa groups to get out and protest law enforcement. The same politicians who called for “unrest in the streets” have now shifted their tune in an effort to convince the public they actually care about our first responders. Nothing could be further from the truth.
No one exemplifies this hypocrisy more than House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. During the BLM chaos of the past summer, she used her platform to raise millions of dollars in bail money for looters and rioters. Her fundraising was directly responsible for freeing the animals who burned our cities and savagely attacked police officers across the country.
It was not until rioters made their way into the United States Capitol that Speaker Pelosi would show our law enforcement the gratitude they deserve. But even then, she found a way to politicize her gesture of appreciation. When the House of Representatives gathered to honor several US Capitol Police officers with the Congressional Gold Medal, most of us expected the moment to be free from the petty politics we are so used to seeing in DC. Instead, we learned that Speaker Pelosi had injected her own partisan spin into the resolution.
I was proud to introduce a nonpartisan bill with Congressman Louie Gohmert to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the Capitol Police for their heroic efforts. Our legislation stripped out the political language and focused entirely on the commendable service of all first responders on that day. It should not be so complicated to acknowledge the duty and sacrifice of the men in blue, but some of my colleagues have never learned that simple lesson.
One of my top priorities in Congress is honoring and supporting the efforts of police and first responders across the nation. As a member of the law enforcement caucus, I sponsored legislation that would require the death penalty or life in prison for anyone found guilty of murdering a police officer. Light sentences from sympathetic, liberal judges in cities like New York and Chicago should never impede the delivery of justice in America.
I will continue to unapologetically back the blue and all police officers across our nation. I thank all the men and women of law enforcement in our communities for their service.
Proud to BACK THE BLUE and stand with Chief Mica Lunt and the Forney Police Department! We owe a debt of gratitude to law enforcement officers across our nation.Posted by Lance Gooden on Wednesday, March 24, 2021