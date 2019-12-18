The House of Representatives has voted to impeach President Donald John Trump. Democrats have spent the years since the 2016 election demanding it, and now Speaker Nancy Pelosi has granted their wish. Here are some of the reasons I voted against it.
In my view, Congress should only take up impeachment as a last resort. Between impeachment or waiting for the next election, an election will always provide a clearer picture of what Americans want. With so little time remaining before the 2020 election, the oval office should be filled at the ballot box and not on the floor of Congress.
If it becomes clear that waiting for the next election is absolutely impossible, then I would be open to considering impeachment through a fair and judicious process. Democrats failed to deliver anything of the sorts. From the outset of the impeachment inquiry, which was originally under the direction of the Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, partisan Democrats have shown they think the rules don’t apply to them. They were willing to do whatever it took to impeach President Trump.
Finally, I voted against impeachment because I see nothing wrong with President Trump’s actions. The Biden’s involvement with the Ukrainian oil company, Burisma, is worthy of investigation. No one is above the law, and Joe Biden isn’t excused from that just because he’s now running against President Trump.
Speaker Pelosi tipped the hand of Democrats recently when she admitted that she has been trying to impeach President Trump for two-and-a-half years. These flimsy allegations involving Ukraine are just her most recent attempt, and they’ve run out of time. I stand by President Trump and look forward to seeing voters do the same in 2020 election.