The time has finally come for our team to touch down at your Spellman Amphitheater and to welcome the first national artist to this newly repurposed facility.
Allow me to introduce myself first, my name is Eric Ryan and I am the president of JAC Management Group – an independent entertainment venue management company that has made its home in cities across the country managing facilities and promoting events. We have seen first-hand the effects of having live entertainment down the street in communities of all sizes, and the memories made at our shows continue to inspire us to bring these experiences to new places.
Upon learning the news that we would be managing your Spellman Amphitheater and producing its events, our team was ecstatic – new place, new challenge, and some good barbeque. Every time we’ve been to town over the past two years we have been welcomed by a spirit of community, and when we announced our first show and you all responded. Government mandated shutdowns brought it all to a screeching halt. Through the uncertainty, we continued to work diligently with the city of Forney to book and often re-book artists from every genre – taking breaks only to check the news and watch as restrictions slowly started to lift.
As the sun continues to rise on the entertainment industry, we want everyone in Forney to know that while we are setting our own bar for the caliber of acts we intend to host at your Spellman Amphitheater by bringing Trace Adkins to this stage, make no mistake, where we go from here is a journey all of us are on together. This inaugural season is just as much for us to learn about you as it is a chance for you to get to know us at JAC. We hope to wrap up the 2021 season many months from now with a sense of who the people of Forney are and what kind of entertainment they intend to support.
One week from today, we will be busy transforming Spellman Amphitheater into a world class concert facility and preparing for country music star Trace Adkins to hit the stage as part of his “The Way I Wanna Go Tour” and we’d be honored to have you as a guest.
Sincerely,
Eric Ryan, President, JAC Management Group
PS. For more information on Spellman Amphitheater and the shows we have coming up, please visit Spellmanamp.com or follow us on social media @SpellmanAmp. You can sign up for our newsletter to be the first to know about new show announcements and can even write to us to let us know what kind of shows you would love to see!