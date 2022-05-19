FORNEY, Texas — Mail-in and provisional ballots have tied the race for Forney City Council Place 3.
At the end of election night, Challenger Sandi Primous had obtained one more vote than long-standing incumbent Robbie Powers — 751 to 750. Those unofficial results were too close to call, rightfully so, as absentee mail-in and provisional ballots returned last week tied the race at 753 to 753.
A run-off election is set to take place on June 18, 2022, according to Forney City Manager Charles Daniels, citing the city secretary's office.
Powers has served on the Forney City Council for 16 years, having first been elected in 2006. She recently came under fire for her "no" vote to conduct a forensic audit of the city's finances — calling the audit "political." No such audit had ever been conducted of the city's finances. That audit, released Tuesday, revealed a number of contracts awarded by the City of Forney had skirted state procurement and bidding laws.
On Election Day, Mayor Pro-Tem James Traylor fended off challenger Kalen Boren with 56.37% of the vote, or 836 to 647 votes. Place 5 incumbent Zahnd Schlensker ran unopposed and received 1,185 votes.
Updates will be posted on the upcoming run-off election as early voting dates and polling locations are announced.