FORNEY, Texas — After a failed motion and a 5-2 vote on Tuesday night, the Forney City Council voted to approve raises for regular city employees, the Forney Police Department, and the Forney Fire Department.
The motion approved Tuesday night did, however, exclude raises for employees who directly reported to the city council, which include the city manager, city secretary, and city attorney.
Finance and Human Resources Director Deborah Woodham presented the raise structure to the council which considered a 2.5% lump-sum payment for all employees based on their current salary, including the three council appointees, and a 5% increase in their base salary. Those on a STEP plan would see a one-step increase.
According to Woodham, employees at the top of the payscale would receive a one-time payment equal to 5% of their current salary with no increase in their base salary.
Following the presentation, Mayor Mary Penn called for any discussion on the item. Mayor Pro-Tem Shaun Myers issued an immediate motion to approve raises for all city employees including the city manager, city secretary, and city attorney. A call for additional discussion on the item was interrupted by Myers calling for a second on his motion.
Following an apparent parliamentary inquiry with the city attorney on the attempts to stifle any discussion on the action item, Cooper seconded the motion and the floor was open for discussion.
Council member James Traylor proposed an amended motion to approve all raises for regular city employees, the Forney Police Department, and the Forney Fire Department. The proposed amendment would put, according to Traylor, the considerations for the city manager, city secretary, and city attorney after a Friday special-called meeting to consider a formal grievance filed against City Manager Tony Carson and would be reconsidered during the council's regularly scheduled meeting next Tuesday.
"I happen to agree with Mr. Traylor," stated Council member David Johnson. "I want city employees to know that, all the other city employees, the rest of them, that I do support their getting raises for everyone deserved as outline in that memo they sent us. But I have other issues and I can't in good conscious vote to support the motion as it is on the floor right now."
"For me, I want to wait until Friday," stated Council member Kevin Moon. "I've got a couple of things that I would like to think about and I need 48 hours. I need some time until Friday to make my decision."
On a call for a vote on Myer's motion, Copper and Council member Robbie Powers voted in favor. Penn, Traylor, Johnson, and Moon voted against. The motion failed 4-3.
Traylor then made a motion to approve raises for all city employees, police and fire personnel, and to table raise discussions for the city secretary, city manager, and city attorney until next Tuesday. The motion was seconded by Johnson and approved by Penn, Moon, and Powers. Myers and Cooper voted against the motion. The motion was approved, 5-2.
