KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — With the final precincts reporting just after 11 p.m. on Super Tuesday, all but one incumbent in Kaufman County races have won in landslide elections, this according to unofficial results provided by Kaufman County.
With the retirement of 422nd District Court Judge B. Michael Chitty, a three-way race for the seat has been forced to a run-off with candidates vying for 14,562 ballots cast in the race.
For 422nd District Court Judge, candidate Chad Johnson received 5,425 votes, Shelton Gibbs IV received 5,356 votes, and Cariann Bradford received 3,788 votes — forcing a run-off between Johnson and Gibbs.
Incumbent Kaufman County Sheriff Bryan Beavers defeated challengers Clint McNear and Mitchum Patterson with 9,938 votes to 3,663 and 1,543, respectively.
Incumbent Precinct 1 Commissioner Mike Hunt avoided a run-off and obtained 1,988 votes to challengers Terry Crow's 1,005 and Emily Norwood's 561.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Terry Barber, the incumbent, defeated challenger Timothy Minter by 2,074 to 816 votes.
Incumbent Precinct 1 Constable Shawn Mayfield defeated challenger David Rogers by a vote of 2,443 to 1,116.
Incumbent Precinct 2 Constable Jason Johnson defeated Ernesto Zepeda with 3,262 votes to 548, respectively.
In Precinct 3, incumbent Constable Keith Stephens was unseated by challenger Matt Woodall by a vote of 1,717 to 1,163.