AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been acquitted of all charges by the Texas Senate.
For Paxton, this is a significant victory that comes on the heels of a two-week trial, with many witnesses and thousands of pages of evidence. The Texas House voted to Impeach Paxton in May, with almost 70 percent of House Republicans voting in favor of impeachment proceedings.
The charges against Paxton were significant, including accusations of using his office to help his friend and struggling real estate investor Nate Paul to keep his properties from foreclosure during COVID-19, investigate his competition, and gain access to confidential police records.
In 2020, three senior aides to Paxton reported him to the FBI for alleged crimes. The former aides were in the Senate Chamber today as the votes were cast. Their allegations are just some of the many claims against Paxton, including profiting off inside information on a land deal in Collin County and false claims about the 2020 election. The 2020 election allegations have led to a case where a local Judge will get to hear evidence and decide if Paxton should be disbarred, and there is also evidence that he wasn’t honest with investors about a stock sale.
Grassroots activists across Texas have pressured Republican Senators to either vote to acquit Paxton or face retaliation at the ballot box. It would have taken 21 out of 30 Senators voting yea to convict. Two Republican Senators, Kelly Hancock (R-North Richland Hills) and Bob Nichols (R-Jacksonville), voted to convict Paxton on at least one of the charges, but the nays ultimately prevailed.
During closing arguments, State Representative Andrew Murr appealed to the Texas Senators to vote to convict Paxton, saying, "If we don't keep public officials from abusing the powers of their office, then frankly, no one can.”
With the acquittal, Paxton's suspension is immediately lifted. Paxton still faces federal investigation and other state charges.