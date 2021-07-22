FORNEY, Texas — Newly appointed Council member Cecil Chambers took his oath of office and was sworn in before the regularly-scheduled meeting of the Forney City Council on Tuesday night.
Chambers was appointed to Place 2 on the Forney City Council last month, in a 5-1 vote, following a charter-mandated deadline to fill the position vacated due to the resignation of then-Mayor Pro-Tem Shaun Myers.
Chambers was among a large pool of candidates who applied to fill the vacancy and was ultimately selected as a Top 5 finalist for additional interviews.
Kaufman County Criminal District Attorney Erleigh Wiley administered Chambers' oath of office.