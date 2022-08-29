FORNEY, Texas – On Tuesday September 13th, the City of Forney will be hosting an open house to discuss the following propositions in the upcoming Bond Election:
Proposition A ($45.8 million) | this proposition includes expansion of the existing Fire Station 2, construction of a new Fire Station 1, and construction of a new Fire Station 3.
Proposition B ($68.8 million) | this proposition includes development of a new Northside park and expansion of the existing Forney Community Park.
Proposition C ($46 million) | this proposition includes a new recreation center located at the existing Forney Community Park that includes space for indoor sports and multi-purpose activities.
Proposition D ($21.5 million) | this proposition includes a new Library | Community | Senior Center with spaces to host large community events as well as dedicated spaces for senior activities and after school programs.
Proposition E ($52.7 million) | this proposition includes road improvements at Lovers Lane (Highway 80 & FM 740), construction of FM 548 & Monitor Boulevard Connector, extension of Forney Community Park Road, and construction of a bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad.
This open house is intended to answer any questions residents may have about the bond referendum. The open house will be located at Forney City Hall (101 E Main St, Forney, TX 75126) and will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Additional information about the proposed bond election as well as voting times and locations will be available at www.Forney2022Bond.com