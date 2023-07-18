KAUFMAN, Texas – The City of Kaufman has announced the appointment of Rachel Balthrop Mendoza as the new Assistant City Manager of Kaufman. This announcement followed an extensive search and interview process.
For more than seven years, Rachel served the residents, businesses, and visitors of the Town of Little Elm, the City of Denton, and the City of Grand Prairie. Rachel managed and coordinated development and permitting projects for Little Elm and citywide programs such as State of the City and Denton 360° for the City of Denton. She helped educate residents, businesses, and developers in local government processes, procedures, and regulations, as well as enabled community development among residents. Rachel also holds a strong government finance background through her accounts payable and procurement management experience with the Grand Prairie Fire Department, where she also developed and monitored budgets totaling $40 million.
Prior to local government, Rachel spent 10 years in the private sector with Norton Rose Fulbright (formerly Fulbright & Jaworski) as bond counsel support, coordinating and closing debt issuances for cities, counties, and school districts statewide.
Rachel is a proud Texas native who grew up in DeSoto. As a high school student, Rachel interned in the City Manager’s Office for the City of DeSoto, where she discovered her passion for local government and dedication to service. She went on to earn a BA in Political Science from Trinity University in San Antonio and a Master’s in Public Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington. Rachel is active in the Texas City Management Association and the North Texas City Management Association. She is a 2020 graduate of the Alpha class of the Texas Women’s Leadership Institute – a program focused on preparing and empowering women to become city managers. Rachel also serves as the Vice Chair for the Grand Prairie Civil Service Commission and Chair of the Board of Directors of the DFW regional chapter of Girls on the Run.
“I am thrilled to have Rachel become a part of our team. She brings experience, excitement, and a high level of professionalism that will be a great asset to the City of Kaufman.” said City Manager Mike Holder.
The Assistant City Manager position assists in developing, planning, and implementing the City’s strategic goals by providing high-level support to key departments, the City Manager, and the City Council. Balthrop Mendoza officially began her role as Assistant City Manager today, July 17, 2023.