CRANDALL, Texas — Crandall voters rejected a proposed home rule charter, elected a new council member, and said yes to two alcohol sales propositions during the November 3, 2020, election.
On the ballot, Crandall voters were asked if a Home Rule Charter for the City of Crandall should be adopted. Voters, in turn, voted against the adoption of the home rule charter — with 1,135 against, or 68.66%, and 518 for the adoption, according to unofficial election results released by Kaufman County.
Four candidates vyed for three seats on the Crandall City Council, with those seats going to the top three vote-getters. In the four-legged race, political newcomer Adam Holden ousted one of the three incumbents vying to retain a seat on the council while garnering the most votes in the election with 1,013. Tim Atkins and Shannon Barnes retained their seats with 887 and 800 votes, respectively. David Lindsey fell short with 786 votes.
In two option elections, Crandall voters were asked if they were for or against the legal sale of beer and wine for off-premise consumption only, Option A, and for or against the legal sale of mixed beverages in restaurants by food and beverage certificate holders in the City of Crandall, Option B.
Option A was passed with 1,103 votes for, or 64.65%, and 603 votes against. Option B was passed with 1,318 votes for, or 77.62%, and 380 votes against.